Joan C. (Lenaghan) Handy departed this life on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, with family present. She lived her 88 years to the fullest, always remaining young at heart and ready for adventure.
Born in Philadelphia on Sept. 25, 1931, she was the second daughter of Virginia (Gardiner) and Arthur Lenaghan, immigrants from Ireland. Joan grew up in the Germantown and Olney sections of Philadelphia and graduated from Little Flower Catholic Girls High School. She was employed by the Fleer Company.
Joan met her future husband, Lawrence F. Handy, dancing, which she continued to enjoy throughout her life. They settled in Doylestown, Pa., and Joan raised their eight children as a homemaker. She considered her children her greatest joy and accomplishment. After they were grown, Joan resumed employment as a photographer's assistant and later volunteered at Grand View Hospital.
Joan and Larry traveled to Korea and many European countries. Upon Larry's retirement, they relocated for several years to Waynesboro, Virginia, where they became involved in politics, including as delegates to Republican National Conventions. Joan and Larry eventually returned to Bucks County, Pa. (Perkasie and Souderton) and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Arthur Lenaghan, her sisters, Ginny and Rose, a son, David Gordon, and grandson, Lawrence F. III.
Joan is survived, and will be deeply missed, by her husband, Lawrence; a sister, Mary; a brother, Arthur; her children, Lawrence Jr., Patricia L. Cooley, Brian A., Susan M. Calmes, Robert W., John D., and Kevin J.; 24 surviving grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 100 Broad St., Hilltown, PA 18927, where a calling hour will immediately precede the Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will follow Mass in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3301 W. Cheltenham Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19150.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 13, 2019