Joan Louise Rycroft Cieslik of Lowell, N.C., formerly of North Wales and Willow Grove, followed the footsteps of Jesus into eternal rest with the Lord, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at her home. She was 84.
She was born in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Ras R. Rycroft and Anna A. Stargell Rycroft.
Joan was retired from the Pennsylvania school system where she was a secretary for Upper Dublin and Upper Moreland School districts. She continued working through retirement at Macy's in Montgomeryville, until she moved to North Carolina to be near her family. She had a very active life in N.C., going to water aerobics with her many friends, and being the treasurer for the Pacesetters Club at her church. She was a member of the All Saints Episcopal Church in Gastonia, N.C.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Cheryl A. Milford (Stephen), and Joanne L. McGovern; her grandchildren, Julie Narisi (Justin), Timothy H. O'Shea Jr. (Serrita), Scotty Milford, and Justine Barnes; greatgrandchildren, Timmy, Johnny, Jaden, Jocelyn Joan, Rylan, and Rory; and her special cousin, Carol Lykens.
A service to celebrate her life, and interment will be held in Sunset Memorial Park Chapel, Feasterville at noon Wednesday, Aug. 21.
The family requests that memorials in honor of Joan may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, 1201 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 18, 2019