Joan E. (Porter) Greer of Quakertown passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Lankenau Medical Center, Wynnewood, Pa. She was 56.
Joan was born Aug. 20, 1962. She was the daughter of the late Norman and Bernice (Manes) Porter, and the loving wife of Mike Greer, whom she married on Sept. 6, 2015.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her four children, Patrick, Brian, and Alice Murphy, and Megan Nicolson, along with Megan's significant other, Curtis Lee, and their children, Natalya, Savanna, and Curtis Lee III. Joan is also survived by her four sisters and their husbands, Kathy and Rodney Swartley, Carol and David Stampler, Jennifer and Walter Sinnwell, and Patrice and Kyle Anderson.
Prior to ending her working career, Joan had worked in Quality Assurance at Teva Pharmaceuticals for almost 20 years, and more recently, Axcentria Pharmaceuticals in the same career field.
Joan was very active with many non-profit organizations and charities over the years. Her passion for helping others was unparalleled. She was a proud mother who loved spending time with her family. Her favorite activities included cooking and baking, especially with her son Patrick, reading, and tending her beautiful garden with her husband. She was the most wonderful Nana to her grandchildren who's love can never be replaced. She was a loving wife, mother, Nana, aunt and beloved sister. Joan was always a compassionate friend and her impact will never be forgotten. A piece of her will shine in every person she had the pleasure to meet.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951, where a calling hour will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Knights for Life, P.O. Box 1123, Lansdale, PA 19446 or to The National MPS Society, mpssociety.org.
Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service,
Quakertown
www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 26, 2019