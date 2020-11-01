Joan E. (Carr) Votto of Jamison, Pa., passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. She was 87.She was the beloved wife of the late Michael J. Votto Jr., the loving mother of Michael J. Votto III (Donna) and Gary Votto (Donna Rafa), and the cherished grandmother of Julia, Michael IV, Ryan and Aidan. Joan was preceded in death by all of her siblings, the late Helen Schaaf (Jerry), Margaret Caufield (John), Marie Mee (Tom), Betty Foley (Jimmy), Theresa Weber (Bill) and Claire McDermott (Jack), and was the sister-in-law of Ann Votto (Ronald), Joe Skuba (Marie) and David Votto (Joyce).Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, Pa., where her Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Interment of ashes will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa. Due to the current regulations, face masks must be worn, and attendance will be limited to follow all COVID-19 guidelines.In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, would be appreciated.To email lasting condolences or photos, please use the links on the funeral home's web site listed below.Costantino-Primo Funeral Home,Berlin, N.J.