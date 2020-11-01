1/1
Joan E. Votto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan E. (Carr) Votto of Jamison, Pa., passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. She was 87.

She was the beloved wife of the late Michael J. Votto Jr., the loving mother of Michael J. Votto III (Donna) and Gary Votto (Donna Rafa), and the cherished grandmother of Julia, Michael IV, Ryan and Aidan. Joan was preceded in death by all of her siblings, the late Helen Schaaf (Jerry), Margaret Caufield (John), Marie Mee (Tom), Betty Foley (Jimmy), Theresa Weber (Bill) and Claire McDermott (Jack), and was the sister-in-law of Ann Votto (Ronald), Joe Skuba (Marie) and David Votto (Joyce).

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, Pa., where her Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Interment of ashes will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa. Due to the current regulations, face masks must be worn, and attendance will be limited to follow all COVID-19 guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, would be appreciated.

To email lasting condolences or photos, please use the links on the funeral home's web site listed below.

Costantino-Primo Funeral Home,

Berlin, N.J.

costantinoprimofh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Costantino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved