Joan Gowder passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. She was 88.

She was the loving wife of Sherman Gowder for 64 years before his passing.

She loved playing Bridge, accomplishing the rank of Diamond Life Master. Joan also loved trips to the casino with her friends and family.

Born in East Stroudsburg, Pa., Joan was the daughter of the late Alfred and Esther Brush.

She is survived by her sister, Sharon (Ron), her daughter, Susan (Jim), and her two sons, John (Irene) and James. She also leaves behind five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Wayside Chapel, 1156 Horsham Rd., Ambler, PA 19002.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in her name.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 17, 2019
