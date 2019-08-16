|
Joan H. Schuler of Warminster passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. She was 85.
Joan was the beloved wife for 55 years to Richard N. Schuler.
She was born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Francis and Alice Heist.
For over 40 years Joan and Richard shared the hobby of boating and water skiing. Joan also enjoyed gardening and worked for numerous years, the last 15 years as a customer service representative for Burpee Seeds Company in Warminster.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and loved spending time with her family. Joan was extremely friendly and outgoing, with many referring to her as "groovy."
In addition to her husband, Joan is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Schuler Brock and her husband, Steven, two grandsons, Adam and Desmond, as well as many nephews and a niece.
Relatives and friends will be received by her family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, Pa., and to attend her memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joan's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104; The , P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077; or to a .
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 16, 2019