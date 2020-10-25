Joan L. (Gardner) Fischer of Hatboro passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. She was 76.
Joan was the loving wife of the late Edward E. Fischer. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Edith (Hammel) Gardner.
Joan was a devoted and beloved school bus driver in the Upper Moreland School district for more than two decades. She considered every one of the children she drove on her bus as important as her own children. She truly loved her job. In her younger years, she served as a Den Mother for her son's Cub Scout troop. She also was involved in her daughter's Girl Scout troop as troop leader. She loved vacationing at Disney World and attending Elvis impersonator concerts.
Joan is survived by her children, Anthony S. Fischer (Sue) and Kathleen E. Gauthier; her granddaughter, she raised, Christine Kanski (Thomas); her six grandchildren, Angela, Jennifer, and Stephanie Gauthier; Samantha and Laura Williams, and Matthew Gibbs; her 15 greatgrandchildren; her sister, Lois M. Gardner (Joe Schmitz); her brother, Gary T. Gardner (Annette); her nieces, Donna M. Weiser and Leigh Ann Courtney; and her grand dog, Arbie. She also is survived by other loving family and friends. Joan was also preceded in death by her great-grandchild, Zyaira.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro. Her interment will follow in Ivy Hill Cemetery, Philadelphia.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, only 60 people are allowed in the building at a time, masks must be worn, and social distancing guidelines observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to either the Montgomery County S.P.C.A., 19 E. Ridge Pike - Box 222 Conshohocken, PA 19428-0222, https://www.montgomerycountyspca.org/Page/HowYouCanHelp
or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at https://www.stjude.org
