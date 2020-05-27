|
|
Joan L. (Semmet) Hoff passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Abington Memorial Hospital. She was 86.
Born March 5, 1934 in Pottsville, Pa. to Charles and Anna Semmet, she grew up in Llewelyn, Pa. and graduated from Branch Township High School. She moved to Hatboro in 1963.
She was married to Michael Fedoriska for 33 years until his death in 1987, and to Russell Hoff for 26 years until his death in 2016.
Prior to her retirement, she worked for over 25 years for Davisville Center which operated the Shop & Bag and Thriftway stores in Warrington. A resident of Warrington for the last 33 years, she was a member of the St. Robert Bellarmine Parish.
She is survived by her son, James Fedoriska, her daughter, Glenna Taylor (Dale), granddaughters, Briana Steglich (Harry) and Sara Taylor (fiancé, Steve Hertkorn), and great grandson, Harry Jr. In addition, she is survived by her stepsons, Stephen Hoff (Stacy) and Thomas Hoff, her step daughters-in-law, Susan Hoff and Maryanne Rea, and her step grandchildren, Jessica, Julia and Ian Hoff. She is also survived by her longtime friends, Phyllis Rada, Diane Artz and Renate Fritzsch.
In addition to her husbands and her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Fedoriska, her stepsons, Gerald and Bryan Hoff, and a sister, Doris Panak.
Due to the current situation, her services are private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 27, 2020