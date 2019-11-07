|
Joan L. Sweeney died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, with her loving husband and family by her side. She was 82.
She was the beloved wife of James Sweeney, with whom she had shared 65 years of life, love, and marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late F. Norman and Welthe Webb Trautwein.
Joan was raised in Southern New Jersey and was a graduate of Glassboro High School, where she would meet the love of her life and future husband, James J. Sweeney. After raising their children, Joan worked as a Teller for Bucks County Bank, a receptionist for Chalfont Family Practice and volunteered much of her time to St. Jude Church and Shrine in Chalfont.
Joan enjoyed knitting, attending local and Broadway shows, social functions with neighbors, charity work, and of course, shopping. Most of all she will be missed as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother.
In addition to her husband, Joan is survived by her loving children, James N. Sweeney of Washington, D.C., John M. (Mary Kay) of Unionville, Pa., Joni LaMonica (John) of Chalfont, and Jay (Kathryn) of Perkasie. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and from 9 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Jude Church, 321 West Butler Ave., Chalfont, PA 18914. Interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.
Joan was a great lover of beautiful flowers, however for those desiring, donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Church and Shrine at the above address.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 7, 2019