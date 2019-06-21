|
Joan M. Appel of Hatboro passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Joan was the beloved wife of Kenneth J. Appel, with whom she had shared 67 years of marriage.
Born in Abington, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Catherine Keim.
Joan once worked as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone and also enjoyed bowling. As her family grew she became a full time homemaker and knitting became a hobby.
Her favorite pastime was preparing meals and treats for holidays, summer picnics, or birthday celebrations. She was happiest when her children and grandchildren were enjoying a meal at her table because she loved to see her family together. Joan was a devoted mother and grandmother, she was always there for her family whether it was
listening to a problem or minding a sick grandchild.
In addition to her husband, Ken, Joan is
survived by her children, Sue Kavanagh, Ken Jr. (Kathleen), Teresa Warfield, and Joe Appel (Bridgit); her grandchildren, John, Michael, Sean and Brian Kavanagh, Shannon Walker, and Kevin, Kyle, Annelise and Ryley Appel; and great-grandchildren, Daniel and Matthew Kavanagh. Also surviving are her siblings, Catherine, Dorothy, Peggy and John.
Joan was preceded in death by her daughter, Catherine Appel, and grandson, Bobby Warfield.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Schneider
Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, and to attend her funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's name may be made to the , 480 Norristown Road, Suite 150, Blue Bell, PA 19422.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 21, 2019