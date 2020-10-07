1/
Joan M. (Petry) Fanelli
{ "" }
Joan M. (Petry) Fanelli of Southampton, Pa., passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 with her husband and children by her side. She was 80.

Joan was the loving wife of John J. Fanelli, with whom she shared 59 ½ years of marriage.

Born in Abington, Pa. she was the daughter of the late John and Helene (Gallagher) Petry. Raised in Warminster, Pa., she was a 1957 graduate of William Tennent High School. She worked at Philadelphia Electric Company until 1968, at which time she left to start a family and become a homemaker. She was also a very talented seamstress, turning her passion into a business making custom drapery and doing alterations.

Joan and John were avid travelers, taking over 30 cruises all around the world with family and friends. Always on the go, Joan was never one to say no to anyone. She always enjoyed spending time with friends and made many wonderful memories. But her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She could always be found on the side line of one of her grandchildren's sporting events, cheering them on the loudest. Anyone who was lucky enough to know her knew how kind and caring she was. She left a lasting impression on everyone she crossed paths with in her life.

Joan is survived by her loving husband John, her children Mark D. Fanelli (Bridget) of Hilltown, Pa., Karen L. Fanelli (Jay Lehotay) of Doylestown, Pa., and Lisa Daniele (Anthony) of Warrington, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Kyle, Nicholas, Alexander, Christopher, Julia, Frankie, Olivia, Rocco and Matteo. She is also survived by her sister Jacalyn A. Koch of Palm City, Fl, and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to Joan' Life Celebration, Friday, October 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, October 10, from 9 to 10 a.m., at Decker/Givnish of Warminster, 216 York Rd. Joan's Funeral will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, at the Church of St. Cyril of Jerusalem, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, Pa. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to be made in her name to Doylestown Health Hospice, 4259 West Swamp Road, Suite 204, Doylestown Pa, 18902.

To share your fondest memories of Joan, please visit the website below.

Decker Funeral Home

www.lifecelebration.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home
OCT
10
Service
11:00 AM
St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church
OCT
10
Interment
Hillside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 6, 2020
Please accept my condolences for your loss. I remember Joan from PECO in Jenkintown. She was a very nice lady.
Janice Brawner Collins
Coworker
October 6, 2020
Who could not love this beautiful soul. Although I had met Joan quite a few years before she started working for her nephew Al DePalantino, once she started working alongside us all working for Al, what a change she made in the atmosphere there. Hard working, kind and so patient with the clients calling for appointments. Always a good morning to everyone, so organized and hard working. Never said "no" to anyone who needed her help. I sometimes worried about how much she was taking on but that was just her. My fondest memories of her was having lunch everyday. So many laughs, stories of her children and grandchildren, advice, trips she had made, things she had accomplished and so much more. She always listened to us and our happiness and/or problems. I will miss her so much. RIP sweet friend.
Cheryl Smith
Friend
October 6, 2020
What a great Aunt. She was truly 1 in a million. My great memories of her go back to her and Uncle John with us at the World's Fair and dropping them off on their first few cruises to working with me as my tax season scheduler. Not to mention that she made ever curtain for my office and home and all the sewing she did over the years. She treated my brother and I as if we were her own children...and in a way we were...before she had her own. She will be missed, but will remain a part of my heart forever. Love you always.
Albertjohn DePalantino
Family
