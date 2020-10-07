Joan M. (Petry) Fanelli of Southampton, Pa., passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 with her husband and children by her side. She was 80.Joan was the loving wife of John J. Fanelli, with whom she shared 59 ½ years of marriage.Born in Abington, Pa. she was the daughter of the late John and Helene (Gallagher) Petry. Raised in Warminster, Pa., she was a 1957 graduate of William Tennent High School. She worked at Philadelphia Electric Company until 1968, at which time she left to start a family and become a homemaker. She was also a very talented seamstress, turning her passion into a business making custom drapery and doing alterations.Joan and John were avid travelers, taking over 30 cruises all around the world with family and friends. Always on the go, Joan was never one to say no to anyone. She always enjoyed spending time with friends and made many wonderful memories. But her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She could always be found on the side line of one of her grandchildren's sporting events, cheering them on the loudest. Anyone who was lucky enough to know her knew how kind and caring she was. She left a lasting impression on everyone she crossed paths with in her life.Joan is survived by her loving husband John, her children Mark D. Fanelli (Bridget) of Hilltown, Pa., Karen L. Fanelli (Jay Lehotay) of Doylestown, Pa., and Lisa Daniele (Anthony) of Warrington, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Kyle, Nicholas, Alexander, Christopher, Julia, Frankie, Olivia, Rocco and Matteo. She is also survived by her sister Jacalyn A. Koch of Palm City, Fl, and many nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to Joan' Life Celebration, Friday, October 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, October 10, from 9 to 10 a.m., at Decker/Givnish of Warminster, 216 York Rd. Joan's Funeral will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, at the Church of St. Cyril of Jerusalem, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, Pa. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn.In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to be made in her name to Doylestown Health Hospice, 4259 West Swamp Road, Suite 204, Doylestown Pa, 18902.To share your fondest memories of Joan, please visit the website below.Decker Funeral Home