Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
(215) 257-2144
Joan Finnegan
Joan M. Finnegan Obituary
Joan M. Finnegan of Hilltown Township, Pa. passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her home. She was 88.

She was the wife of John B. Finnegan.

Her Funeral Mass will be held privately at the convenience of the family with a private interment at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PA Breast Cancer Coalition, 2397 Quentin Rd., Lebanon, PA 17042, or to the , 1500 Walnut St., #301, Philadelphia, PA 19102.

Bernard Suess Funeral Home,

Perkasie

www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 5, 2020
