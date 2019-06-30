|
Joan M. (Taylor) Richardson of Holland, and formerly a long-time resident of Warminster and Philadelphia, passed away peacefully and surrounded by the love of her family Friday, June 28, 2019, at Abington-Jefferson Health Hospital in Abington. She was 87.
Joan was the loving wife of the late John Christopher Richardson with whom she had shared 61 years of marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Kathryn Taylor.
Joan will be remembered first and foremost, for her love and devotion to her family. She found an incredible amount of pride and joy in caring for them, and when it came to her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, her love and adoration was without measure. She was known for an endless amount of homemade Christmas cookies, and she also enjoyed floral arranging with flowers grown by her husband. Joan also was blessed to enjoy summer vacations in Sea Isle City, creating treasured memories for generations. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her five children, Joan C. Richardson, John C. "Jack" Richardson (Philomena), Kathryn Comyn (Martin), Patricia Oliphant (Jeffrey), and Anne Marie Mayr (Stephen). She also leaves behind 12 adoring grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and her brother-in-law, Harold Richardson (Ilse) and sister-in-law, Marjorie Treston (the late Michael).
In addition to husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edwin Taylor, and her brother-in-law, Mickey Richardson.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, PA. Her interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 30, 2019