|
|
Joan M. Rowlands of Warrington passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her residence. She was 85.
She was born July 28, 1934, to the late Alex and Anna Tarapchak in Wyoming, Pa., and was a 1952 graduate from Wyoming Memorial High School.
She was the wife to the late John J. Rowlands, who passed away in 2017. Joan was a homemaker who devotedly cared for her family and enjoyed cooking and baking.
Joan is survived by her four children, John J. Rowlands (Kathy), Deborah A. Rowlands, Mark A. Rowlands (Donna), and Christopher L. Rowlands (Karen); three grandchildren, Benjamin Rowlands, Jake Rowlands, and Lydia Hart; and three great grandchildren, Taylor Hart, Sierra Hart, and Gabe Hart. She also is survived by her sister, Betty Milazzo. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Alex Tarapchak, Mary Thomas, Helen Gladfelter, Rita Weiss, and Ann Yantz.
Relatives and friends are invited to Joan's memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976 (please arrive at the church a few minutes before Mass to be seated). Interment in Washington Crossing National Cemetery will be held privately at a later date.
Decker-Givnish Funeral Home,
Warminster
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 8, 2020