Joan (Plaisted) McCallum of Doylestown and formerly Lansdale, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 after a brief illness. She was 82.
Joan lived a full and varied life but her first passion was art. She was a prolific drawer and painter, exhibiting her talents from the time she picked up a pencil. An active member of the Bucks-Mont Art League from 1991-2000, she exhibited her work throughout the area.
From 1976-1990, she was a breeder, owner, exhibitor, and producer of 23 champion toy poodles under the kennel name, Jobre. In this profession, she was a member of the Poodle Club of America, the Hatboro Dog Club, and the William Penn Poodle Club, the latter for which she served a term as president.
By far, her favorite profession was being a mother. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Magee, Dawn Krier, and Karen Jones; grandchildren, Kate, Ian, Lauren, and Tori; and great- grandson, Jackson.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Pine Run Retirement Community Center, 777 Ferry Road, Doylestown.
In lieu of flowers, Joan asks that you make a donation to one of her favorite charities, vva.org or heifer.org.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 4, 2019