|
|
Joan R. (Reiter) Kohn passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. She was 86.
Joan was the beloved wife of Everett W. Kohn; mother of Gregory Midwood and his wife, Nancy; grandmother of Michael and Cole Midwood; sister of Harry Reiter and his wife, Margaret; and aunt of Andrew Reiter and his wife, Rachael.
Joan was a member of both The Daughters of the Nile and The Order of the Eastern Star organizations for nearly 30 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation at 10 a.m. Wednesday and memorial service at 10:30 a.m. at Carmel Prebytarian Church, 100 Edgehill Rd, Glenside, PA 19038.
Donations may be made in her name to Shriners Hospital, c/o Sally Baird, Recorder, 255 Hogeland Rd., Southampton, PA 18966.
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home,
Willow Grove
www.wetzelandson.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 20, 2019