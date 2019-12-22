|
Joan S. Reamer of Glenside, Pa. passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. She was 91.
Joan was born and raised in the Logan section of Philadelphia, and attended Little Flower High School, graduating in 1946.
She was the loving and devoted mother to Carol Fennessey (Richard), Robert (Marie), Joni Jardel (Mark), Anneliese Mihajlowitsch (Joseph) and her loving son, the late George. She was the cherished sister of William Barry Siegfried (Neetsie), and will be sadly missed by her 13 grandchildren. Joan was also GiGi (great grandmother) to 11 great grandchildren and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
All relatives and friends who knew and loved Joan are invited to her viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., and to her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., both on Friday, Dec. 27, at Immaculate Conception BVM Church, 602 West Ave., Jenkintown, PA 19046. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, 1501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, would be appreciated by her family.
