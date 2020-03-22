|
Joan Silk Wilson died peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020, surrounded by her husband, Tony Wilson, her children, Jeff, Greg and Karen Silk, and her daughter-in-law, Mary Jane Barr-Silk.
She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Silk.
Joan was born in Lynbrook, N.Y. to Irene and Wilson Kinnier, and moved to Doylestown with her parents in 1952 when her husband, George Silk was sent to California as an MP during the Korean War. After George was discharged from the U.S. Army, he took a job in Doylestown as a policeman.
When George died in 1974, Joan began a career in real estate and married Tony Wilson in 1984. Together Joan and Tony shared 36 wonderful years on their beautiful farm, "Millhurst," with their dog, Maggie, Katie and Toby the cats, and numerous sheep, goats and chickens.
An avid tennis player and award-winning gardener, Joan also volunteered at Doylestown Hospital for 15 years, where she formed many lasting friendships.
In addition to her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Joan is survived by her sisters, Carol Kinnier of Newtown, Pa. and Lynn O'Connor of Pasadena, Calif.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Joan's name to the , Delaware Valley Chapter, 620 Freedom Business Dr., Suite 101, King of Prussia, PA 19406, or Bucks County SPCA, 1665 Street Rd., New Hope, PA 18938.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 22, 2020