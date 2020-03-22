Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Silk Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Silk Wilson Obituary
Joan Silk Wilson died peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020, surrounded by her husband, Tony Wilson, her children, Jeff, Greg and Karen Silk, and her daughter-in-law, Mary Jane Barr-Silk.

She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Silk.

Joan was born in Lynbrook, N.Y. to Irene and Wilson Kinnier, and moved to Doylestown with her parents in 1952 when her husband, George Silk was sent to California as an MP during the Korean War. After George was discharged from the U.S. Army, he took a job in Doylestown as a policeman.

When George died in 1974, Joan began a career in real estate and married Tony Wilson in 1984. Together Joan and Tony shared 36 wonderful years on their beautiful farm, "Millhurst," with their dog, Maggie, Katie and Toby the cats, and numerous sheep, goats and chickens.

An avid tennis player and award-winning gardener, Joan also volunteered at Doylestown Hospital for 15 years, where she formed many lasting friendships.

In addition to her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Joan is survived by her sisters, Carol Kinnier of Newtown, Pa. and Lynn O'Connor of Pasadena, Calif.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Joan's name to the , Delaware Valley Chapter, 620 Freedom Business Dr., Suite 101, King of Prussia, PA 19406, or Bucks County SPCA, 1665 Street Rd., New Hope, PA 18938.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -