Joan Sladek
Joan Sladek, a resident of Doylestown, passed peacefully surrounded by her family at home Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was 85.
Born September 12, 1935 in Philadelphia, Joan was the daughter of the late Edward and Constance (Pequignot) Morgan.
Early in her career, Joan worked in Human Resources at Bell Labs in Raritan, NJ. Later she was CFO of Sladek Associates Food Brokers and then enjoyed working 20 years at Personnel Services in Doylestown.
Joan enjoyed playing tennis, golf and bridge with her friends. She was involved in the Westwyk community where she lived. Joan was an excellent cook. She also enjoyed taking art classes and sketching. Some of her fondest memories were spent at the beach in Townsends Inlet, NJ and at the Morgan family home in Nantucket. Joan always made her home available to those in need and was very generous sharing her time with others.
She is survived by her loving husband Frank Sladek and beloved children Brian Sladek (Jennifer), Diane Rissinger (Daniel Maier) and Sarah Jane Villaret. Also surviving are her grandchildren Greg Rissinger (Rochele), Ryan Rissinger (Lauren), Samantha Vasey (Jacob), Thomas Sladek, Angela Sladek, Sophia Villaret and Genevieve Villaret; six great grandchildren and her siblings Ann Coffey, Ted Morgan, Cynthia Camlet and Ken Morgan. She was predeceased by her sister Denise Anderson Hilzer and brother Phillip Morgan.
Funeral services and interment are private at the request of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Bucks County at www.bbbsbc.org
.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.
Scanlin Funeral Home, Chalfont, PA www.scanlinfuneralhome.com