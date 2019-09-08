|
|
Joan Tomlinson MacKenzie, born July 10, 1936, in Abington, and a life-long resident of the Hatboro-Horsham area, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Doylestown.
Joan was a loving and dedicated wife, mother of four, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of four. She was active locally throughout her life and a member of several organizations including the Hatboro Lions Club and Jaycee-ettes. She worked in accounting for Hull Corporation.
Her greatest loves were being surrounded by a large family to whom she served innumerable large meals, having fun with life-long friends, and being down the shore in Ocean City, N.J.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; and daughter, Marcy Bachert. She is survived by her three sons and their wives, Michael and Lenore, Scott and Michele, and Gregg and Alicia; son-in-law, Charles Bachert; grandchildren, Brian MacKenzie and wife, Adrienne, Kathryn Stacknick and husband, Daniel, Elizabeth Battiston and husband, Ron, Cadon MacKenzie, Brittany MacKenzie, Alex MacKenzie, Natalie MacKenzie, Alise Bachert, Chas Bachert, and Will Bachert; great-grandchildren, Quinn MacKenzie, Lorelai MacKenzie, Landon Day, and Olive Leece; her sister, Joyce Murphy, and her brother, William Tomlinson.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, 529 N. York Road, Hatboro, where a memorial service will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by interment at Union Cemetery in Richboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Hatboro Lions Club, P.O. Box 471, Hatboro, PA 19040.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 8, 2019