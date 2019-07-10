|
JoAnn A. Formeller passed away peacefully, with her daughters at her side, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was 85.
JoAnn painted many beautiful watercolors and acrylic paintings. Her amazing calligraphy was part of her hand designed Christmas cards. Mama was THE Queen of postcards and snail mail. JoAnn always added that little extra touch of beauty to everything she created. She was a great listener and touched many with her humor and wisdom.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Berenice Picola of Chicago, Illinois.
JoAnn was loved by many, including her children, John (Mary), James, Mary (George), and Annie; sister, Gail (Denny); brother, Joe (Jane); eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She will remain in our hearts forever.
Friends and family will be received by her family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, and are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, Easton (Rt. 611) and County Line roads. Additional services will be held in Chicago, her final resting place, at a later date.
In JoAnn's memory, contributions can be made to Al-Anon Family Group al-anon.org/contributions/; to AFG, Inc., 1600 Corporate Landing Pkwy., Virginia Beach, VA 23454; or to The , 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
