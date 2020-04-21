|
|
Joann Desris of Ottsville died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Doylestown Hospital. She was 71.
She was the wife of Adolph Desris, whom she married on April 28, 1973 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jenkintown.
Born in Abington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John and Alice Irene (Coatney) Donahoe.
She was a graduate of Chestnut Hill College where she earned her nursing degree. She then began her nursing career at Abington Memorial Hospital, after seven years she started working for the former Quakertown Community Hospital, then continued when it became St. Luke's Quakertown Campus, where she then retired after 30 years of service. While at St. Luke's Quakertown, she started the Breast Cancer Awareness Support Group called Bosom Buddies.
Joann was a member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Quakertown.
In addition to her husband, she is survived two sons, Alan Desris and Zander Desris; her daughter, Denise Desris; her brother, Richard Donahoe; six sisters, Maribeth Gilligan, Theresa Donahoe, Kathie Donahoe, Margaret Bythrow, Dyan Hegerich, and Cecelia Corbett; her daughter-in law, Jenifer Branton- Desris; and three grandchildren, Logan, Gavin, and Braden.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Rosie Lang.
A Mass and viewing will be live streamed beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 23, from St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Quakertown. To view the live stream, please go to stisidores.org, click on Streaming Masses and enter the password: funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (www.nationalbreastcancer.org), P.O. Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572; to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106; or the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214.
C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.,
Quakertown
www.crstrunk.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 21, 2020