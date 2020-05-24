|
Joann went home to be with her loved ones and her God on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
She spent her last season of her life, lovingly cared for in her home by the love of her life, her husband, Randy and her best friend, Kathe' Alimenti.
Joann was 76. Her birthday was Sept. 14, 1943. She was the beloved only daughter of Ciro (Charles) and Evelyn Pacino. Her loving parents raised her in Queens, N.Y. She attended St. Angela Hall Academy, an all girl catholic school until her graduation in 1961.
Joann's next path in life took her to Garden City, N.Y. She enjoyed building her family there and she created many fond memories. Joann's next path took her family to Washington Crossing, Pa. She also traveled the world, enjoying many beautiful moments in time. Life was always an adventure for Joann. Her next path on her road of life took her to Newtown Crossing, Pa. Joann started her own business of Sime and Associates and she was a successful business woman. Joann was an exceptionally motivated lady.
She was the President of St. Mary's Hospitals' first designer house. Her passion, style and focus were boldly unique. She was a very creative soul who lived her life to the fullest.
Joann's next adventure took her to Buckingham, Pa. where she settled into a brand new community. It wasn't long before she was offered a job position for the new community of the Village of Buckingham Springs. Joann was instrumental in creating and developing her new position as the first Director of Social Activities for Buckingham Springs. She planned many trips for her community over many years. Joann's past experiences traveling the world, gave her insight to insure that the people in her new community would also enjoy their travels too.
Joann had a distinct love for life's pleasures. She created many of the themed social activities still happening in Buckingham Springs today. Joann was vivacious and exuberant and her love for life was enthusiastic and inviting.
She retired in 2008 after 17 years of service to her community of Buckingham Springs. In her retirement she enjoyed her time with her family, close friends and her beloved fur baby, Ginger.
Joann lived a truly blessed life.
Al Di La
She is survived by her husband, Randy, daughters, Debra Kilgariff (David), Pamela Cummins (Jeff), Dana Cozza (Paul) and step daughters, Tracy Coulter (Chuck), Stephanie Caro (Larry) and Sherri Hutchison (Gary Bradshaw); her grandchildren, David, Christina, and Matthew Kilgariff, Jessica Strong, Abigail and Kathryn Cozza; step grandchildren, Ashley and Richard Faunce, Jr., Alexander Caro, Ann Marie and Melanie Kotula; her step great grandson, Richard Faunce, III.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joann's name may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, PO Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joann's name may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, PO Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931
Published in The Intelligencer on May 24, 2020