It is with great sadness that the family of JoAnn Dolores Taylor announces her passing on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the age of 84.
JoAnn was born and raised in Philadelphia. She was the daughter of the late Glen and Margaret Keefe, and was the beloved wife of the late Charles Taylor for more than 60 years.
Joann will be lovingly remembered by her children Susan Seifert (Kevin), Robert Taylor, Diane Taylor, Karen Taylor (the late Tim Taylor), and Mark Taylor (Amy). Joann also will be fondly remembered by her five grandchildren, Megan, Kacey, Kate, Jack, and Cole; and her great grandchildren, Ava and Ian.
JoAnn graduated from Little Flower High School. She spent most of her life as a homemaker and mother. She enjoyed watching her shows, going to the casino, traveling to the shore, and going out to dinner with her family.
JoAnn's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 30, at the James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton PA 18966. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, JoAnn's family has requested donations in her name be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or .
Condolences may be sent to the Taylor family by visiting the funeral home's Web site below.
James J. McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 27, 2019