Joanna I. Stencler
Warminster - Joanna I. Stencler, of Warminster, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was 78.
Joanna was the beloved wife of Anthony Stencler. The couple had celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on October 3rd.
Born in Philadelphia, Joanna was one of two daughters of the late Ralph and Irene Marshall.
Joanna was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Warrington.
After graduating with her associate's degree, Joanna was employed as a medical assistant.
Joanna enjoyed vacationing on the Ocean City New Jersey beach with her family. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crocheting. Most of all, Joanna greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Anthony, Joanna will be dearly missed by her two children, Scott Stencler, Kerry Kirifides (Michael); her seven grandchildren, Michael (Shelbie), Joshua, Caity, Charlotte, Lawrence, Elena, Irene; her great granddaughter, Evelyn Joanna; and her sister, Nancy Leibrand (Dennis).
Joanna's Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 1795 Columbia Ave., Warrington, PA 18976. Family will receive friends from 10:00 until the time of the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joanna's name may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, Office of Institutional Advancement, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111 or online at https://www.foxchase.org/giving
