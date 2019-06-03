|
Joanne C. Rumford passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Neshaminy Manor in Doylestown. She was 78.
Joanne was born in Feasterville, the the daughter of the late Dominic and Helen Michelizzi.
Joanne was the wife of the late George W. Rumford.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Staehle (Chris), Donna Schaper (Alex), and William J. Rumford (Wanda). She also is survived by her grandchildren, Joe, Hope, Evan, Jenna, Justin, and Kara.
A memorial service for Joanne will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington, where her family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 3, 2019