Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Joanne C. Rumford Obituary
Joanne C. Rumford passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Neshaminy Manor in Doylestown. She was 78.

Joanne was born in Feasterville, the the daughter of the late Dominic and Helen Michelizzi.

Joanne was the wife of the late George W. Rumford.

She is survived by her children, Sharon Staehle (Chris), Donna Schaper (Alex), and William J. Rumford (Wanda). She also is survived by her grandchildren, Joe, Hope, Evan, Jenna, Justin, and Kara.

A memorial service for Joanne will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington, where her family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home Web site listed below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 3, 2019
