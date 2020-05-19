|
|
Joanne C. Spicer of Hatboro, Pa. went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Anne was born Oct. 8, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Arthur and Catherine (Quinn) Heileman.
From a very young age Anne was an extremely hard worker whose love for her family was her motivation and driving force in her life. She was a devoted mother and friend to many whose sweet soul, infectious smile, and comforting words made lasting impressions.
She enjoyed traveling, reading, sun-tanning, and watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. But above all she enjoyed spending time with her loved ones.
She was the cherished mother of Joanne Huggett, Stephen Spicer III and Brian Spicer, the devoted grandmother of Tara, Jessica, Kaitlin, Breanna and Brian Jr., and proud great grandmother to five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Laura Cozzi and Therese Kernen, and many nieces and nephews.
Sadly, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn Teal, Catherine Suarez, and Germaine 'Jerry' Revotskie, her brother, Arthur Heileman Jr., and son- in-law, Robert 'Lenny' Lobach.
Due to covid 19 restrictions, no public services are able to be held at this time, however, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to the Abington Health Foundation, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 19, 2020