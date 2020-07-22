1/1
Joanne Novak
{ "" }
Joanne Novak of Quakertown died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Luther Crest, Allentown, Pa. She was 92.

She was the wife of the late Raymond J. Novak Sr.

Born in Coopersburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Barbara (Swalka) Malachowski.

She retired from the former Delbar in Telford.

She was a member of the Recycled Seniors and AARP. She also enjoyed cooking and sewing.

Joanne was a member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church, Quakertown.

She is survived by her four children, Raymond J. Jr. (Judith) of Quakertown, Pat Kady of Phoenix, Ariz., Cindy Johnston (Jay) and Kathleen Johnston (Curtis), both of Quakertown, two brothers, Fred (Diane) of Perkasie and Ted of Telford, a sister, Jean Crawford of Fort Myers, Fla., eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, at St. Isidore's Catholic Church, 2545 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951, where a calling hour will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed.

C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.,

Quakertown

www.crstrunk.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
