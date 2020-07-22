Joanne Novak of Quakertown died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Luther Crest, Allentown, Pa. She was 92.She was the wife of thelate Raymond J. Novak Sr.Born in Coopersburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Barbara (Swalka) Malachowski.She retired from the former Delbar in Telford.She was a member of the Recycled Seniors and AARP. She also enjoyed cooking and sewing.Joanne was a member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church, Quakertown.She is survived by her four children, Raymond J. Jr. (Judith) of Quakertown, Pat Kady of Phoenix, Ariz., Cindy Johnston (Jay) and Kathleen Johnston (Curtis), both of Quakertown, two brothers, Fred (Diane) of Perkasie and Ted of Telford, a sister, Jean Crawford of Fort Myers, Fla., eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, at St. Isidore's Catholic Church, 2545 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951, where a calling hour will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed.C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.,Quakertown