John A. "Jack" Carroll of Warwick, Pa. died Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was 91.
He was the devoted husband of 62 years to Marie H. Carroll, the son of the late James and Helen Carroll, and the brother of the late James Carroll Jr. and the late Geraldine Dolan. He was the loving father of Marianne (Carroll) DiIorio, Diane (Carroll) Fisk, and John R. Carroll. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Danielle, Douglas, Desiree and London.
Jack served in the Korean War and after marrying Marie, began his teaching career and worked as an English and Reading teacher in the Cheltenham school district for 33 years. He loved to travel, read, garden and had a special love for animals, especially his dog, Maggie. Jack loved spending time with his family and reminiscing about "the good old days. When going to he movies only cost 25 cents."
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the (act.alz.org) or to the Montgomery County SPCA online at montgomerycountyspca.org.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 22, 2020