Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
Resources
More Obituaries for John Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Carroll


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Carroll Obituary
John A. "Jack" Carroll of Warwick, Pa. died Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was 91.

He was the devoted husband of 62 years to Marie H. Carroll, the son of the late James and Helen Carroll, and the brother of the late James Carroll Jr. and the late Geraldine Dolan. He was the loving father of Marianne (Carroll) DiIorio, Diane (Carroll) Fisk, and John R. Carroll. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Danielle, Douglas, Desiree and London.

Jack served in the Korean War and after marrying Marie, began his teaching career and worked as an English and Reading teacher in the Cheltenham school district for 33 years. He loved to travel, read, garden and had a special love for animals, especially his dog, Maggie. Jack loved spending time with his family and reminiscing about "the good old days. When going to he movies only cost 25 cents."

Services are private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the (act.alz.org) or to the Montgomery County SPCA online at montgomerycountyspca.org.

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, Hatboro

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -