John A. Dessino
John A. Dessino, 78, of Horsham, passed on November 25, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of over 50 years Winifred Dessino (nee McNerney), his children Kathy Dessino-Hocking, Patti Farrell (Ron), A.J. Dessino (Eileen), and Jessica Dessino, his sisters Jacque Dessino, and Andi Lyon, and his grandchildren Brittany, Riley, Brandon, Sam, Madison, Ashley, Simon, and Rachel.
He was preceded in death by his brother Alfred Dessino, and his sister Geraldine Dessino.
John was a veteran of the US Marine Corps. He retired from Verizon with over 40 years. He volunteered with Manna on Main Street for 10 years. John would build and repair bicycles for family, his community, and for charity. He was an avid fisherman. He shared his love for his hobbies with his grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena RC Church, 321 Witmer Road, Horsham PA 19044. Viewing in church from 10am to 10:45am. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
To honor John's memory please share your love for hobbies with others.
Arrangements by John J. Bryers Funeral Home (www.bryersfh.com
)