John A. Miksiewicz of Furlong, formerly of Philadelphia, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Pine Run Healthcare. He was 96.He was the beloved husband of the late Cecilia Grabowski Miksiewicz, who died in 2004.Born in Poland, he was the son of the late Maria Warcholak and Frank Miksiewicz, and brother of the late Stanley and Ludwig.He is survived by his three children, Theresa Ochmanowicz and her husband, David, of Warrington, Jeannie Francis and her husband, Mark, of Furlong, and Frank Miksiewicz and his wife, Gia, of Chalfont. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren and his five great-grandchildren.His viewing, funeral service and burial will be held privately by the family.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901.