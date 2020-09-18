1/1
John A. "Jack" Soloski
John A. "Jack" Soloski of Doylestown, previously of Scranton, Pa., died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at home. He was 93.

He is survived by his wife, the former Marion Kahnowski. The couple would have celebrated 67 years of marriage on September 12th.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John F. Soloski and Lucille Muniewski Soloski Novak. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. John was a veteran of U.S. Navy and Air Force Reserve. Prior to his retirement he was proud to be employed as a USPS Mail Carrier.

He was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish, South Scranton. John volunteered at Mercy Hospital, Scranton; Saint Mary's Villa, Elmhurst; Doylestown Hospital and Morris Arboretum, Philadelphia.

John is also survived by two sons, Michael Soloski (Leona) of Ontario, Canada and Andrew Soloski (Diane) of Chalfont, Pa.; his daughter, Mary Ann Belli (John) of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Andrew Belli (Alisa), Lauren Anderson (Tristan), Katherine Snover (Andrew), Rachel Duggan (Niall), and Josef Soloski (Alexa); seven great-grandchildren; his brother, Joseph Novak of Moscow, Pa.; and his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Noto.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at St. Jude Church and Shrine, 321 W. Butler Ave., Chalfont, Pa., where the visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of Mass. The Mass will be live streamed on the church's web site, www.stjudechalfont.org, Click on "Live Stream Mass" tab once on site.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Davis St., Scranton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Enhanced Living Benevolent Fund, 200 Veterans La., Doylestown, PA 18901, Attn: Business Office, or to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Saint Jude Parish, 321 West Butler Ave., Chalfont, PA 18914.

Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home,

South Scranton, Pa.

Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home
1132 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 905-4167
