John E Stiles Funeral Home
2450 Huntingdon Pike
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 947-3113
John B. Chapman Obituary
John B. "Jack" Chapman of Huntingdon Valley passed away April 29, 2019.

He was beloved husband of Janet, devoted father of Lynn and Bruce, and grandfather of Andrew Chapman.

Jack lived in Huntingdon Valley for over 60 years and was involved in his community as a board member of Pennypack Trust, a Poll Watcher of elections in ward 1, a Lower Moreland Township zoning board member and an Elder in the Gloria Dei Church.

Jack ran the family business, Chapman Industrial Finishes, for many years.

Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service where friends may call from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. service time Saturday, May 4, at Gloria Dei Church, 570 Welsh Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Burial of cremated remains will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the above named Church. John E. Stiles Funeral Home,

Huntingdon Valley
Published in The Intelligencer on May 1, 2019
