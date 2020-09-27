1/1
John B. Mueller
1921 - 2020
John B. Mueller, aka "Hans", of Southampton, was born Feb. 27, 1921, and passed away quickly and peacefully Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Southampton Estates. He was 99 and 1/2 years old.

John was born in Elchesheim, Germany to Bertha (Melzer) and Peter Mueller.

He is survived by his loving children, Edith Kennedy (Dale), Susanne Norman, Christine Mueller, and Michele Amey (Gregory); grandchildren, Geoffrey Kennedy, Scott Kennedy, Kate Rough (Scott), Stephen Kennedy (Emily), Michael and Matthew Amey; and great grandchildren, Alice and Charlie Rough.

His wife, Lore (Widmann) Mueller, preceded him in death Nov. 20, 2011 after 63 years of marriage.

A Mass of Christian Burial, will be celebrated at a date yet to be determined, at Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church in Southampton. Interment will be private in Washington Crossing National Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the Mueller family has requested donations in John's name be sent to Southampton Estates, ACTS Hospice, 238 E. Street Road, Southampton, PA 18966.

A full obituary can be viewed at the funeral home's web site below, where condolences may also be sent to the family.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
