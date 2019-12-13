Home

Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jude Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Church
321 W. Butler Ave
Chalfont, PA
View Map
John C. B'Oris Obituary
John C. B'Oris, a longtime resident of Chalfont, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Dec. 10, 2019. He was 80.

Born in Shenandoah, Pa., John is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joan B'Oris.

He was the beloved father of John (Terry), Lori (Hugh) and Michael (Lara).

He was preceded in death by his son David, brother Nick, sister Josephine, sister Ann-Marie and brother Joe. He was the beloved Pop-Pop to Kristin, Nicole, Ashley, Halle, Samantha, Emma and Sara and also, the beloved Great Pop-Pop to Kayla and Rowan.

John was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. John worked for the Philadelphia Gas Works as a marketing executive.

John enjoyed hunting at the cabin, trout fishing with grandchildren, working on cars, spending time with his wife in their Florida home, going to and coaching his children's sporting events and going to his grandchildren's sporting events when he could. He also was a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at St. Jude Church, 321 W. Butler Ave., Chalfont, Pa. where his viewing will begin at 10 a.m.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the s Project at .

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont, Pa.

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 13, 2019
