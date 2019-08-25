Home

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, Inc.
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
John C. Guckavan Obituary
John C. Guckavan of Doylestown passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Neshaminy Manor, Warrington. He was 80.

Born in Philadelphia, to the late Martin F. Guckavan Sr. and Margaret (Hinchcliffe) Guckavan, Jack resided in Warminster, before moving to Doylestown, 46 years ago.

Jack was a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. He received a Bachelor's degree from LaSalle University of Philadelphia. He was employed as a purchasing agent with Stabilus of Chalfont, for 35 years before retirement.

Jack was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church of Doylestown. He enjoyed gardening and painting; was a former lifeguard and vacationed at Brigantine, N.J. beach with his family. He also enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren.

He was the beloved husband of Suzanne (Dubois) Guckavan for 48 years; the devoted father of Kim L'Hommedieu (Timothy) and Kevin Guckavan (Sarah); dear brother of Joseph Guckavan (Carol), Peggy Meonch, and the late Martin Guckavan Jr., and James Guckavan; loving grandfather of Jason, Mackenzie, and Camryn Guckavan, and Catherine and Nathaniel L'Hommedieu.

A memorial gathering will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 E. State Street, Doylestown, PA 18901, with a Mass to follow. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Philadelphia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Chapter, 620 Freedom Business Drive, Suite 101, King of Prussia, PA 19406 or would be appreciated.

Send condolences to the funeral home's Web site listed below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 25, 2019
