John Carter Thompson Jr. passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Sunrise at Westtown.
Born Dec. 7, 1923, and raised in Newtown, Bucks County, he was the son of the late John C. and Audrey Stradling Thompson. John was a lifelong dairy farmer in Newtown, and co-owner of the well- known Fountain Farm.
John was the beloved husband of the late Anne McNabb Thompson, who passed away May 28, 1995. John was also preceded in death by his daughter, Joanne Thompson Pikur who passed away November 10, 2011, and by longtime friend Esther Search, who passed away January 22, 2016.
He was active in civic life as a former member of the Newtown Township Planning Commission, past leader for the Newtown 4-H club, member of the Middletown Grange 684 since 1939, member of the Bucks County Holstein Association, the Pennsylvania Holstein Association, and the National Holstein Association, and communicant of St. Andrew Catholic Church since 1947.
He is survived by son, John C. Thompson III (Barbara) of West Chester, Pa.: son-in-law, Thomas M. Pikur of Gibsonia, Pa.; grandsons, John (Sarah) of Georgetown, Maine, Jason (Andrea) of West Chester, Pa., and Jeffrey (Ashley) of Collegeville, Pa.; granddaughters, Brittany Adams (Jack) and Victoria Pikur of Gibsonia, Pa.; great-grandsons, Wallace and Lysander Thompson; and great-granddaughters, Hailey and Emma Thompson, and Lucy Joanne Adams. John is also survived by siblings, Kathryn Hill of York Springs, Harry Thompson of Carlisle, Bertha Ludwig of York Springs, and Sara Kresge of Loyalsville.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet John's family from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Olde Church of St Andrew, 135 S. Sycamore Street, Newtown, Pa. His interment will follow in the parish cemetery immediately following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's name may be made to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation, 125 South 9th Street, Suite 202, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 28, 2019