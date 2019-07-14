|
John Carl Graffeo of Doylestown passed away suddenly July 2, 2019, at his home. He was 51.
John grew up in Doylestown and had been a longtime resident in the area. John attended Central Bucks High School West.
In his younger years, he enjoyed playing ice hockey and volunteered as an EMT with the Central Bucks Emergency Medical Services. John was a devoted and proud father of three sons. He was a Flyers fan and enjoyed watching his son Johnny play baseball. Most recently John was employed as a safety manager for Walsh Construction.
He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony J. Graffeo.
John was loved and will be missed dearly by his mother, Carole (Hill) Graffeo of Doylestown, and his sons, Timothy B. Graffeo and his life partner, Cory J. Frantz of Tempe, Ariz., Paul J. Graffeo of Lansdale, and Johnny A. Graffeo of Doylestown. John will also be missed by his sisters, Alexa E. (Graffeo) Smith and her husband, Donald Smith of Fountainville and Catherine L. Graffeo and her partner, Paul Coppola of Portsmouth, Va., as well as his nieces, Cadera Smith and Lucy Smith.
In honor of John, please consider a donation to the Central Bucks Emergency Medical Services, www.cbems.org, 455 East Street, Doylestown PA 18901.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 14, 2019