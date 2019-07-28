Home

Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
John Carrell Stalder

John Carrell Stalder Obituary
John Carrell Stalder, a World War II veteran and retired automotive mechanic and U.S. Postal worker, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the age of 98.

Born and raised on the family farm in Hartsville, Pa., John was the last survivor of nine children born to the late John and Anna (Bahler) Stalder. He graduated from Hatboro High School in 1939; he then attended and graduated from the Peirce School of Business Administration. In 1942 John joined the war effort, serving as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corps in the South Pacific. After the war, John was employed by Hewitt Buick, Hatboro, as an automotive mechanic. He later joined the U.S. Postal Service (Willow Grove), where he worked for 27 years until his retirement.

Survivors include seven nieces and two nephews, nine grandnieces/nephews and ten great-grandnieces/ nephews. Family members from all across the U.S. were able to visit John often.

Family was very important to John. He enjoyed family celebrations, many of which were held at the family farmhouse over the years. Other interests included bowling (he belonged to two bowling leagues until he was 90), animals, travel, gardening and pinochle. Family members recall many lively pinochle games with John, his brothers and brothers-in-law going on loudly at the large kitchen table while celebration and holiday meals were being prepared.

Year after year he cheered on the Philadelphia sports teams – never giving up on those beloved Phillies.

Services for John will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Baskwill Funeral Home, 20 W. Montgomery Ave., Hatboro, where the family will receive visitors from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will following the service at Hatboro Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Montgomery County (Pa.) SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pike, P.O. Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428, or to a charitable organization of the donor's choice.

Published in The Intelligencer on July 28, 2019
