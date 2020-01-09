|
John Daniel Brett of Furlong died peacefully at Paoli Hospital on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. He was 72.
Danny was the beloved husband for 48 years to Kathleen O'Hara Brett.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late James Joseph and Mary Ann Gillespie Brett, and the brother of the late James and Francis Brett.
In addition to his wife, Kathleen, Danny is survived by his two loving and devoted children, Jennifer Zimmer and her husband, Josh, of Downingtown, Pa. and Brendan Brett and his wife, Jen, of West Norriton, Pa. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Piper and Danny Zimmer and Luna and Lydia Brett; his sister, Mary Ann Wall; brothers, Charles Brett (Agnes), Gerard Brett (Jacinta), and Brenden Brett (Kathleen); his sisters-in-law, Ann and Nancy Brett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Danny's family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until his Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 East State St., Doylestown, PA 18901. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to The American Diabetes Association, 1 Plymouth Meeting, Suite 520, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462, or the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 9, 2020