Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home
905 Second Street Pike
Richboro, PA 18954
(215) 322-5545
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:45 AM
Saint Vincent de Paul Church
654 Hatboro Road
Richboro, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Vincent de Paul Church
654 Hatboro Road
Richboro, PA
Interment
Following Services
Saint John Neumann Cemetery
Chalfont, PA
John F. Malley Obituary
John F. Malley, a resident of The Village of Buckingham Springs, formerly of Richboro, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at his home with his wife, Dianne, by his side. He was 89.

Born in Erdenheim, the son of Cornelius and Anna Malley, he was the beloved husband for 47 years to Dianne M. (Rumer) Malley, and was preceded in death by his wife, Viola, the mother of his daughter, Patricia.

He was the loving father of Patricia Shoemaker (Michael), Christine Malley and John C. Malley (Christine), and cherished his grandchildren, Michael Shoemaker, Erin, Jack and Ella Malley.

Jack was preceded in death by his siblings, Cornelius, Charles, Nancy Malley, Eileen Wiley and Constance Cawley, and is survived by a niece and nephew and their families.

His career was in agriculture, employed by the W. Atlee Burpee Co. (1948 - 1976) as the Manager of vegetable and flower seeds production, to be grown for the consumption and pleasure of end consumers. He then joined the Abbott and Cobb Seed Co. and served as Vice President until his retirement in 2001.

Jack proudly served in the United States Army as a Supplies Sergeant stationed in Germany during the Korearn war.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Saint Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Road, Richboro. The celebration of his Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. with interment following in Saint John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept: 142, Memphis, TN 38148, or to stjude.org.

Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home of Richboro

www.campbellfh.com


Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 26, 2019
