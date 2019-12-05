|
John F. McGinnis of Hatboro passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at age of 89.
He was the beloved husband of the late Elaine (Ryan), the loving father of Laurene Maurone (Angelo), John McGinnis Jr., Joseph McGinnis (Beth) and Martin McGinnis, and was preceded in death by his son, Michael McGinnis, and his daughter, Carol Lloyd. He was the devoted grandfather of Jennifer, Heather, Angela, Robert, Michael, Danielle, Nicholas, Andrew, James, Erin, and the late Laurene Maurone, and the great grandfather of nine.
Jack, as he was called by most, was a generous and caring man who devoted his retirement years to serving and helping people. He was beloved by all his grandchildren, who called him "Poppie," and will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all.
Family and friends are invited to John's Life Celebration from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. John Bosco Church, 215 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040, where a prayer service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Hatboro Cemetery.
Decker Funeral Home,
Warminster
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 5, 2019