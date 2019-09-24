Home

John F. Piatkowski Obituary
John F. Piatkowski of Glenside, formerly of Ambler, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. He was 57.

John was the loving father of Nolan and Harmon Piatkowski, son of John J. (the late Florence R. (Terrenzio)), and brother of Lynn Levin (Ben). He is also survived by his former wife, Christine Piatkowski.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 259 Forest Ave., Ambler, PA 19002. Relatives and friends are invited to the church after 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

William R. May Funeral Home,

Glenside ~ North Wales

www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 24, 2019
