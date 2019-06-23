|
Dr. John F. Quigley Jr. of Ambler died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Abington Jefferson Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was 83.
Dr. Quigley was the beloved husband of 57 years to Kathleen A. Boyle Quigley.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John Francis Quigley Sr. and Roselle Boland Quigley.
Dr. Quigley attended Holy Cross Catholic School in Philadelphia, LaSalle College High School and was a graduate of Villanova University and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He had a distinguished career as a family physician for over 40 years in the Far Northeast section of Philadelphia primarily in Parkwood Manor. Dr. Quigley was a passionate and committed physician who brought health and healing to many. He provided care and concern for three generations of patients in his family practice. Dr. Quigley's patients were his family and he traveled to them when they were in need of his services.
He was a Eucharistic Minister, followed Villanova basketball and enjoyed quality time at his home in Ocean City, N.J., especially with his grandchildren, Colleen, Pat, Tim, Matt, John, Lauren, Dan and Michael. Dr. Quigley will be deeply missed by his family and by all who came to know and love him.
In addition to his beloved wife, Kathleen, John is survived by his children, John F. Quigley III and his wife Stephanie of Upper Gwynedd, Timothy E. Quigley and his wife Nora of Horsham, Daniel P. Quigley of North Wales and his companion Jackie Hindman, and Kathleen A. Currier of Baltimore. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth Quigley of Dunmore, Pa., and his eight cherished grandchildren and two great-grandchildren Jayce and Cayden, as well as his niece and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9 to 10:45 a.m. followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, in Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Road, North Wales, PA 19454. Doctor's interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Holy Cross Catholic School, 144 E. Mt. Airy Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 23, 2019