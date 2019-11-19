|
|
John F. Zdanowicz of Kintnersville, Pa. passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at St. Luke's Quakertown Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was 83.
He was born July 13, 1936 in Philadelphia, Pa., a son of the late Michael and Elizabeth Augustanovich Zdanowicz.
John was a peacetime U.S. Air Force veteran, where he was trained as a surveyor and played on the soccer team. He continued in this line of work after leaving the Air Force until about 1969, when he began the trade of drywall finisher.
In 1974, he moved to Kintnersville with his wife, Christine, where they raised their family. John supported his children and later, his grandchildren, by going to all their games and activities and being their biggest fan. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Ottsville, Pa., where he served as lector and extraordinary minister. He was active in the pro-life movement and was a member of Fr. Stommel Council #4545, Knights of Columbus.
John was an avid fisherman and kept mentally active by playing chess with a friend in England via email and by doing Sudoko puzzles.
He will be missed by his wife of 60 years, Chris; his children and their spouses, Jane and Gregg Klopp, Phil and Jenine Zdanowicz, and Julie and Todd Beinhauer; and grandchildren, Daniel, James, Theresa, Claudia, Stephanie and Matthew.
He was preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Thursday, Nov. 21, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4050 Durham Rd., Ottsville, where friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of the church.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 19, 2019