John E Stiles Funeral Home
2450 Huntingdon Pike
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 947-3113
John Francis Founds Jr. Obituary
John F. Founds Jr., "Jack," of Huntingdon Valley passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was 82.

He was the beloved father of NancyJo Fielding (John), John W. Founds (Amy), and Laurel Luongo (Jason), grandfather of 10, and great grandfather of one. He is also survived by his sisters, Barbara Fowler (Rich) and Kelle Bartha-Szymczuk (John), his brother-in-law, Richard Miller (Jerry), and sister-in-law, Sandra Snyder (Del).

John was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy.

Originally from Bristol, Pa., Jack was the son of Jack Sr. and Eleanor. He graduated from Bensalem High School, where he met and later married Nancy Miller at the Huntingdon Valley United Methodist Church.

Jack had been a longtime attendee of Calvary Chapel Philadelphia. He was a part of many Christian ministries during his life. At church he worked with the youth and operated the sound system.

Jack traveled to help people in New Orleans, Kentucky, Maine and Russia - making lifelong friendships along the way. He loved to garden and was a natural handyman, making that a third career prior to retirement.

For the last several years Jack was challenged with Alzheimer's and lived at Artis Senior Living of Huntingdon Valley, a Memory Care home.

A service celebrating his life will be held at Calvary Chapel Philadelphia on a date yet to be determined.

Memorial gifts may be sent in his honor to Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia, 13500 Philmont Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116 or at www.ccphilly.org/giving/#toggle-id-2.

John E. Stiles Funeral Home,

Huntingdon Valley

www.stilesjohnefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 21, 2020
