John G. Kopp, P.E. (Professional Engineer), peacefully returned to the Lord Saturday, June 20, 2020, after a final battle with Covid-19. He was 95.
His loving wife of 71 years, and best friend for more than 80 years, Marion (Mosier) Kopp was by his side, holding his hand.
The night before he passed, their loving daughter, Karen Kopp, was able to spend time with her parents, praying together, and releasing John to Jesus.
Born Jan. 15, 1925, in Piraeus, Greece, John was the son of the late Gutlow and Christine (Sava) Kopp.
John was very proud to serve his country during World War II, enlisting at 18 1/2 years old as an Army private and Air Cadet. He served as a Bombardier-Gunner from June 18, 1943 to August 25, 1944. The next day, he accepted a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant Bombardier-Navigator, serving from August 26, 1944 to December 11, 1945. During this time, 2nd LT. Kopp served the U.S. Air Force flying in the B-17 Flying Fortress strategic bomber aircraft for the Central Europe Campaign. He was awarded the ETO (Eastern Theater Offensive) Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon, Air Medal (awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who distinguished themselves by heroism, outstanding achievement, or by meritorious service while participating in an aerial flight), and the World War II Victory Medal.
After the war, John attended Drexel University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. During the Korean War, 2nd Lt. Kopp requested and was granted recall back to active duty. John proudly served his country again as a Radiological Defense Officer from January 2, 1951 to September 3, 1952, during which time he was promoted to 1st Lieutenant. John was assigned to Research and Development-Special Radiological Section where he participated in Atomic Cloud Testing (flying in a B-50 Superfortress aircraft through a resulting atomic cloud and collecting particle samples).
After being honorably discharged for the third time, John returned to civilian life. He had a long and productive career with Fisher and Porter, later named ABB. He was very proud of his literary contributions to Flow Measurement: Practical Guides for Measurement and Control, 2nd Edition, Copyright 2001. He was the author of Chapter 4: Fundamentals of Flow Measurement; and of Chapter 25: Flowmeter Selection. John ended his engineering career as Senior Support Specialist at Foxborough Corporation in Foxborough, Mass.
Upon his retirement, John and Marion moved to Doylestown, where they became members of Supplee Presbyterian Church in Maple Glen. Nothing was more important to John than his faith in the Lord and being with his family. John, Marion, and Karen spent a lifetime loving each other, enjoying time together, praising God and growing closer to the Lord. During the last four years, John and Marion resided together at Neshaminy Manor Nursing Home, Warrington, making new friends and sharing their love for each other and the Lord with everyone they met.
John was preceded in death by his siblings, William Kopp, Christine Esslinger, and Anna Hall.
In addition to his loving wife, Marion, and cherished and devoted daughter, Karen, John will be greatly missed and remembered by his siblings, Frances Colletta and Edward Kopp; and many, many friends.
John's graveside service and burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday July 14, in Doylestown Cemetery, Doylestown.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place in Memphis, TN 38105; or to Shriner's Hospital for Children at 3551 N. Broad St. in Philadelphia, PA 19140.
www.fluehr.com
His loving wife of 71 years, and best friend for more than 80 years, Marion (Mosier) Kopp was by his side, holding his hand.
The night before he passed, their loving daughter, Karen Kopp, was able to spend time with her parents, praying together, and releasing John to Jesus.
Born Jan. 15, 1925, in Piraeus, Greece, John was the son of the late Gutlow and Christine (Sava) Kopp.
John was very proud to serve his country during World War II, enlisting at 18 1/2 years old as an Army private and Air Cadet. He served as a Bombardier-Gunner from June 18, 1943 to August 25, 1944. The next day, he accepted a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant Bombardier-Navigator, serving from August 26, 1944 to December 11, 1945. During this time, 2nd LT. Kopp served the U.S. Air Force flying in the B-17 Flying Fortress strategic bomber aircraft for the Central Europe Campaign. He was awarded the ETO (Eastern Theater Offensive) Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon, Air Medal (awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who distinguished themselves by heroism, outstanding achievement, or by meritorious service while participating in an aerial flight), and the World War II Victory Medal.
After the war, John attended Drexel University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. During the Korean War, 2nd Lt. Kopp requested and was granted recall back to active duty. John proudly served his country again as a Radiological Defense Officer from January 2, 1951 to September 3, 1952, during which time he was promoted to 1st Lieutenant. John was assigned to Research and Development-Special Radiological Section where he participated in Atomic Cloud Testing (flying in a B-50 Superfortress aircraft through a resulting atomic cloud and collecting particle samples).
After being honorably discharged for the third time, John returned to civilian life. He had a long and productive career with Fisher and Porter, later named ABB. He was very proud of his literary contributions to Flow Measurement: Practical Guides for Measurement and Control, 2nd Edition, Copyright 2001. He was the author of Chapter 4: Fundamentals of Flow Measurement; and of Chapter 25: Flowmeter Selection. John ended his engineering career as Senior Support Specialist at Foxborough Corporation in Foxborough, Mass.
Upon his retirement, John and Marion moved to Doylestown, where they became members of Supplee Presbyterian Church in Maple Glen. Nothing was more important to John than his faith in the Lord and being with his family. John, Marion, and Karen spent a lifetime loving each other, enjoying time together, praising God and growing closer to the Lord. During the last four years, John and Marion resided together at Neshaminy Manor Nursing Home, Warrington, making new friends and sharing their love for each other and the Lord with everyone they met.
John was preceded in death by his siblings, William Kopp, Christine Esslinger, and Anna Hall.
In addition to his loving wife, Marion, and cherished and devoted daughter, Karen, John will be greatly missed and remembered by his siblings, Frances Colletta and Edward Kopp; and many, many friends.
John's graveside service and burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday July 14, in Doylestown Cemetery, Doylestown.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place in Memphis, TN 38105; or to Shriner's Hospital for Children at 3551 N. Broad St. in Philadelphia, PA 19140.
www.fluehr.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 28, 2020.