|
|
John G. Litchko of Hatboro passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. He was 72.
John was the beloved husband of Margaret E. (Stover) Litchko, with whom he had shared over 52 years of marriage.
Born in Butler Township, Pa., John was the son of the late George and Anna Mae Litchko.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his son, John A. Litchko and his wife, Michelle, and his daughter, Lisa Litchko-Stunder and her husband, Stephen III, and six grandchildren, Evan Litchko, Cameron Stunder, Alyssa Litchko, Stephen IV, Hannah and Sophia Stunder.
John was an avid hunter, fan of Penn State football, and drag racing - especially at Maple Grove Raceway.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing after 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, and are invited to attend his funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name may be made to the Abington Cancer Care Specialists, 3941 Commerce Ave., Willow Grove, PA 19090.
To share online condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on May 9, 2019