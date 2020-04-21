|
John H. Gelsebach, a loving husband, beloved father, brother and grandfather of Jim Thorpe, Pa., formerly of Kintnersville, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, at home while in the care of his family. He was 84.
Born Thursday, Aug. 22, 1935 in Passaic County, N.J., he was the son of the late Henry G. and Marian A. (Potter) Gelsebach. John also was preceded in death by a grandson, John Harley Gelsebach.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marion Judith (Greenleaf) Gelsebach; his son, John H. Gelsebach; daughters, Wanda Munro and Linda Gelsebach and her wife, Wendy Kratz; brother, Warren Gelsebach and his wife, Deborah; sister, Marian Tiedeman, wife of Frank; grandchildren, Brandy Saltzer, Brandon Gelsebach, Amber Gelsebach, and Katelyn Samanns; eight great grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Pat Kegel; and dear friend, Stacey Slotter.
A carpenter by trade, John served honorably in the United States Army. John loved being a pop to his grandchildren. He was unpredictable, and there was never a dull moment when John was in the room. He enjoyed working on his tractors, of which he could never have too many of. He was a fan of Philadelphia sports.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 21, 2020